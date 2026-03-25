New bond could mean major changes for Strongsville elementary schools

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — This May, Strongsville City Schools is putting a 3.43-mill bond issue on the ballot. The money would go toward building, renovating, and replacing several elementary schools.

"Most of my experience has been with Muraski, and I’ve loved it,” said Casey Quinlan.

Quinlan has four children in Strongsville City Schools and says she’s had a positive experience.

“It's a small, very tight-knit community,” said Quinlan.

But she says there’s still room for improvement — including eliminating the mobile classrooms currently used at four elementary schools.

"I’ve actually gone to a couple of the class parties in those trailers, and the room is tight,” said Quinlan.

That’s one of many reasons why supporting the bond issue is an easy decision for her.

"I'm going to vote yes. If it comes down to a vote, the school buildings are over 50 years old, and if we don't do it now, it's just going to be more expensive down the road,” said Quinlan.

We also asked parents on social media what they think. Not everyone is in favor — some are commenting “axe the tax” or questioning why a new levy is needed.

The bond issue received a unanimous vote from the school board in January. The millage would be 3.43 mills over 36 years.

We sat down with Strongsville Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba to discuss how it would be used.

"You've got buildings that are 50, 60 years old, and roofs go just like they do on our house. And you know, HVAC systems go,” said Ryba.

Ryba says the money would go toward tearing down and rebuilding three elementary schools to accommodate the district’s growing student population.

"So three new buildings would be home to about 700 students, and then Kinsner, right fitted, is about 500 students,” said Ryba.

The plan also includes renovating Kinsner to serve kindergarten through fifth grade and converting Muraski into a preschool.

"This is the last piece of the puzzle for us to put together to say our students, our children, our earliest learners, from age three on up to grade five, have that premier facility to learn in,” said Ryba.

We asked the superintendent why the district decided to pursue a bond issue after a levy failed over the past three years.

"So when we had a renewal levy on the ballot, it was on the ballot for three election cycles, and it failed every time,” Ryba continued, “Our Community said, like a lot of school districts across Ohio, you have a larger cash balance, we want you to spend down that cash balance and then come to us at a later date when you need additional funds to support the great schools.”

If the bond doesn’t pass, Ryba says the district will face some difficult decisions.

"Do we take that $11 million of taxpayer money and put it into infrastructure repairs in buildings that are at end of life, you know? Do we go back out to the voters in November and ask again to say, you know, we have looked at this plan, and this plan is the most reasonable, responsible plan we can come up with that's in the best interest of our students and our taxpayers,” said Ryba.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.