New details released on fight at Harvey Rice school in Cleveland where principal suffered minor injury

CLEVELAND — News 5 has learned new details about a fight that took place Monday at Harvey Rice Wraparound School in Cleveland.

The district confirmed Monday that the principal suffered a "minor injury" after stepping in to break up a fight.

I reached out to district officials on Wednesday for more information about the incident.

A district spokesperson said the fight "appears to be just a couple of students involved, with a few dozen other students looking on and milling about."

They said it appeared several adults broke it up "within just a few minutes."

The district said it's unclear at this time if any individuals were detained, and there were no other injuries reported besides the principal.

The district said families weren't notified of the incident because notifications are generally only "necessary or appropriate for incidents that impacted the whole school, or were of significant seriousness," stressing the incident "looks like it involved a small number of students for a brief period."

When asked if any security changes were being discussed, the district said Harvey Rice "is not a site where security issues are frequent or common."

Monday, Cleveland Police said they responded to the school for a reported fight but only assisted at the scene.

Cleveland EMS said it responded to an “assault on an adult,” and the individual refused transport to the hospital.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.