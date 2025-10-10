Newburgh Heights Police officer struck during traffic stop

A Newburgh Heights Police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police responded to reports of an erratic driver at 8 p.m. on I-77 northbound near Fleet Avenue.

After stopping the vehicle, three cruisers were on the right side of the berm with their emergency lights activated.

During the stop, a driver heading northbound struck the rear of a police cruiser, pushing it forward and striking the officer who was standing in front of it.

The officer was transported to Metro Hospital and has since been released.

Both the cruiser and vehicle involved were damaged during the crash.

The driver whom the police initially stopped was arrested for OVI.

No other details of the crash have been released.

Police are reminding drivers to pay close attention and move over when vehicles are pulled over.

Ohio lawmakers: Get ready to steer clear for any vehicle with hazard lights on

