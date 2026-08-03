No bond issued for man accused of fatally shooting North Royalton building commissioner

A man accused of fatally shooting the North Royalton building commissioner faced a county judge for the first time on Monday.

A judge issued no bond for Edward Biesiada, and he was assigned a public defender.

He will return to court on Wednesday.

What happened?

Last month, North Royalton's building commissioner, David Smerek, was killed inside the city's service center.

North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

RELATED: North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

According to emergency dispatch recordings, police and paramedics were called to the building on Royalton Road just before 1:30 p.m. on July 24 for a report of the building commissioner being shot.

By the time emergency crews arrived, Smerek was pronounced dead.

North Royalton mayor's court records show Smerek cited Biesiada for the condition of the outside of his property on Patricia Drive.

Bricks, cinder blocks, tarps and plastic drums are all over the side and backyard of Biesiada's home.

Biesiada faces 15 years to life in prison plus a possible 3-year gun specification if found guilty.

