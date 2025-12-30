North Olmsted Police Officer Anthony Smerk Jr. remembered for his service, faith

NORTH OLMSTED — Tuesday morning, the city of North Olmsted, joined by residents and people from communities across the region, gathered as a police motorcade escorted Officer Anthony Smerk Jr. to Christ Church in Columbia Station for his funeral.

The procession moved past City Hall and the police department, where Smerk proudly served.

“They are good police men here. They do what they can to help us, and we’re here to show her support and love,” said Brigid Wardrope, who lives in North Olmsted.

She was one of many who stood quietly to pay their respects.

News 5 Cleveland Dozens of city vehicles, with American flags on them, lined up at City Hall to honor Officer Anthony Smerk Jr.

Smerk died Dec. 17 after the department said he suffered a medical emergency.

Along Dover Center Road, flags were perched on city plows and in people’s hands.

“A somber day,” said Mike Byrne, special assistant to the mayor of North Olmsted. “An extremely somber day.”

Det. Lt. Matthew Beck was a colleague. He said Smerk was a man of God.

“He was just a solid dude,” Beck said. “He came to us with a lot of life experience, a lot of knowledge, a lot of empathy towards others, and he put that to good use. We would have loved to see him grow within the department. We had big plans for him. Just remember him for the man that he was—the man of God, a man of service to the country, to the city of North Olmsted, and a loving father of two beautiful twin daughters.”

News 5 Cleveland A police motorcade escorted Officer Anthony Smerk Jr. past city hall and the police department Tuesday morning.

Smerk was 38 years old. He was a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He later served in the Indiana National Guard. He also was bold about his faith, having served as an associate pastor at Christ Church West Campus in Northeast Ohio.

Smerk leaves behind his wife, Ashley, and their young twin daughters born in 2021.

Though Wardrope didn’t know the family, she said the Smerk’s daughters and what they’re going through weigh especially heavily on her heart.

“It’s so sad for them to have to go through what they went through- looking for their dad I’m sure every day he’d come through the house wanting their hug and he’s not going to be there to give them their hug, and, that’s sad."

News 5 Cleveland People gathered along Dover Center Rd. in North Olmsted, some with American flags in hand, ahead of Tuesday's procession for Officer Anthony Smerk.

Byrne said he wants the officer’s family to know the city and its people recognized and respected the impact he had, and that he and they will never be forgotten.

“The impact that he had on all of the employees, the impact he had on the police force, all the safety workers- but the city overall and the residents. I mean he was dedicated to the residents of North Olmsted,” Byrne said.

Smerk’s obituary states that memorial contributions can be made to the Christ Church West Campus Building Fund.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.