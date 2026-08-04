North Olmsted police seek help finding endangered missing man with developmental disabilities

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Charles Houchin, who was last seen Monday afternoon leaving his residence on Coe Avenue.

Houchin Family Charles Houchin, 46, was reported missing Monday after leaving his residence on Coe Ave. His family said he was reportedly seen around 7:30 p.m. in the area Bagley Rd & Stearns Rd.

The 46-year-old man is described by family as having developmental disabilities and the mindset of a 9- or 10-year-old.

North Olmsted Detective Lieutenant Matt Beck said the police department issued an endangered adult alert for Houchin, and officers are working to locate him.

Houchin’s brother-in-law, Steven Nicola, said he went missing on Monday around 3:40 p.m. He said Houchin weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair. He left the house wearing a red T-shirt with blue shorts.

Houchin Family Houchin's family said he was last seen leaving their home on Coe Ave. wearing a red t-shirt with blue shorts.

Nicola said there was a sighting of Houchin around 7:30 on Monday evening near Bagley and Sterns roads.

Beck said the family called police Monday just before 9 p.m. to report him missing.

“In speaking with the family, in the past, he has been found walking the railroad tracks. So as of yesterday, we received some tips that he was seen westbound on Bagley Road near Bronson (road), walking toward North Ridgeville, not far from the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks that run through Olmsted Township,” Beck said. “They have been advised of his description, and the train conductors are looking out for him in the event they do see him they we'll call us.”

Beck said investigators are also utilizing Flock camera technology to see if they can trace Houchin’s steps.

“In our city, in all the major intersections, we have push-to-zoom Flock cameras. So, I can go back in time and see if I can figure out how he got there, whether it was on foot, maybe did he find a bicycle and decided to use that,” Beck said. “As of right now, everybody that I have spoken with seems to believe that he's on foot. He's never been away from home overnight. He's, from what I understand, afraid of the dark. So that's a little concerning to the family that he spent last night outside."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.