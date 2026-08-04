North Royalton approves benefits for family of building commissioner killed at work

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Meeting for the first time since Building Commissioner David Smerek was shot and killed, North Royalton City Council unanimously approved two ordinances providing benefits for Smerek's family Monday evening.

"He earned these benefits, so they should go to the family," said Council President Mary Gorjanc. "You know they're suffering enough as it is."

Smerek was killed while working inside the city's service center on July 24 after investigators said Edward Biesiada walked in and shot the 52-year-old three times.

North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

RELATED: North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

Biesiada was arrested after police said he left the gun on the counter inside the building department and walked outside the building.

He's been charged with murder.

Smerek worked for North Royalton for more than 10 years, first serving as a building inspector and then as building commissioner.

During a special meeting called during what is normally City Council's summer recess, members approved paying two months of health insurance premiums to continue providing coverage for Smerek's family and also approved the payout of sick, personal and vacation time Smerek accumulated.

"The message we are trying to send to the family is Dave was one of our family members," said Mayor Paul Marnecheck, "and we felt this legislation is a way to help his wife and the rest of his family through this unimaginable time."

Marnecheck said the city is still calculating how much Smerek's family will receive and working to determine whether there are other benefits they may be eligible for.

The mayor said he's also ordered a safety evaluation of all city buildings as the community continues to mourn a man Marnecheck called a "great public servant."

"This isn't a loss measured in days or weeks," the mayor said. "This is a loss that I don't know how to measure."