North Royalton police officer files civil rights lawsuit alleging retaliation, witness intimidation

NORTH ROYALTON — North Royalton Police Officer FloAnn Rybicki has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of North Royalton, its current police chief, Keith Tarase, and former mayor Lawrence Antoskiewicz, alleging witness intimidation, retaliation and falsification, among other things.

Rybicki argues that she was demoted after documenting alleged record tampering tied to the October 2025 OVI arrest of then-Orange Village Deputy Police Chief Patrick O’Callahan.

North Royalton Police Officer Spencer Lowe was the arresting officer. His report included charges of OVI, a traffic violation and a felony charge for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Rybicki argues that she’s been intimidated, been demoted from a sergeant to patrol officer, has experienced a reduction in pay, and is barred from applying for a promotion for two years after printing records and sending them to Lowe.

The documents allegedly showed Tarase and another officer removed a felony charge recommendation for improper handling of a firearm from O’Callahan’s arrest report.

Lowe later brought his concerns to the mayor and county prosecutors.

Antoskiewicz hired outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation into what happened. It found no wrongdoing by Tarase and the other officer.

Lowe was later terminated. North Royalton Police said in a news release that Lowe was let go for "improperly obtained and disseminated confidential departmental documents outside authorized departmental channels."

Rybicki was demoted, with the city saying she "accessed departmental systems, printed confidential records, and provided those materials to Patrolman Lowe without authorization and outside established procedures."

Subodh Chandra represents both Lowe and Rybicki.

Regarding Rybicki’s case, he said, “The idea that just merely by printing these electronic records and giving them to Officer Lowe to study and try to understand what had happened is somehow problematic is just absurd on its face."

When asked about the potential impact this case will have on other cases where an individual suspects wrongdoing, Chandra said, “When you see heavy-handed acts of retaliation and intimidation, criminal acts as alleged in these civil complaints, that has a deterrent effect on other people, including police officers, with integrity. Is it really worth the trouble to report crimes? Is it really worth the trouble to alert and become a whistleblower over alleged criminal acts? And so, there's no question that behavior like this has a chilling effect on the good officers who might want to ensure that there's equal justice under law and rule of law in the department."

The City of North Royalton said it doesn’t comment on active litigation.

Chandra said he’s fighting for justice for Rybicki despite the damage he said has been done.

“The only thing she can obtain through a civil suit is some economic compensation for the loss of pay, the loss of benefits, the emotional distress, the reputational harm. But ultimately, the harm is done,” Chandra said. “It's been inflicted very badly on her. She's lost an opportunity to become chief.”

Chandra went on to say Rybicki’s "had a long and distinguished career there. She's paid her dues. She is continuing to work, but under incredibly humiliating circumstances, with a cut to her pay and therefore a concordant cut to her retirement benefits. And that's why she is fighting this and trying to be restored.”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.