Northeast Ohio students' handcrafted Menorah shines at VP JD Vance’s Hanukkah Reception

CLEVELAND — A handcrafted menorah, decorated by students from Northeast Ohio, took center stage at a Hanukkah reception hosted Monday night by Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance at their official residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory.

"Somebody, either at his office or some connection that he had or that his office had, suggested that the menorah at his reception should be created by children with special needs from Ohio," said Rabbi Yossi Morozov, executive director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland. "It was on short notice. It was on a Monday afternoon that I got the call, and they said it's got to be ready by Thursday."

Friendship Circle of Cleveland Vice President J.D. Vance at Hanukkah Reception hosted Monday night.

Friendship Circle of Cleveland quickly called upon the help of students from the Kulanu Hebrew School program and the Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, and they delivered.

The menorah, glitter and all, shone bright at the reception, sitting on a table next to Vance as he addressed guests.

"This was actually built by some special needs kids in my home state of Cleveland, Ohio, not my home city, no offense to Clevelanders, but I love it very much," Vance said. "And, I think it's a great thing to have something that is made by people who really love it and really know the meaning of it. And now we have it here to celebrate..."

Last week, News 5 captured video as kids designed the menorah. About two dozen played a role in its creation.

Friendship Circle of Cleveland Students crafting the menorah.

The religious symbol represents the eternal light of God, religious freedom, unity, and inclusiveness, Morozov told me.

"Our job, each and every one of our job, is to spread light, kindness, goodness, and that dissipates the darkness," he said.

Friendship Circle of Cleveland Students working on the menorah.

The menorah, glitter and all, had obvious nods to Ohio. The base of it was in the shape of the state.

"You know, there's this famous song called 'Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah'. So we kind of plastered the menorah with the idea of 'Oh Hanukkah' and the O-H was encapsulated in Ohio's state image," Morozov said.

Friendship Circle of Cleveland Menorah designed by children from Northeast Ohio

Local students Avi and Rochelli and their parents attended the reception in the room with one of the most powerful men in the world.

"There was waving and connection there," Morozov said. "The children were wearing Friendship Circle of Cleveland t-shirts. Whoever saw them was so sensitive, kind of bent down and gave them a 'hello' and handshake, and really made the children feel like they were the stars of the evening."

Friendship Circle of Cleveland Avi and Rochelli at the Hanukkah reception in Washington D.C.

It was a moment of a lifetime, celebrating faith and the Northeast Ohio children whose creativity reached new heights.

"But, the most important thing is this is a holiday. And so, blessings to all your viewers and to the entire community for a happy and joyous Hanukkah," Morozov said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.