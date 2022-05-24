Old Time Pottery's new Parma location opening on Thursday, May 26

PARMA, Ohio — Old Time Pottery, an affordable home decor and outdoor superstore, will open its new location in Parma on May 26.

Formerly located in Parma Heights, the new store will be at 8201 Day Drive in Parma next to Giant Eagle.

“Our new store in Parma will offer our large stock of home décor and seasonal items, such as home accents, outdoor cushions, bedding, rugs, pottery, wall décor, and seasonal items in a new, convenient location for our existing customers and new customers alike,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Old Time Pottery. “We are excited to continue our 25-year tradition of offering those perfect treasures that make your house a home.”

The store will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m. with the store opening immediately after.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the store will open at 9 a.m. with $50 gift card giveaways every hour.

For employees interested in joining the team, Old Time Pottery said it is offering competitive wages, a 20% team member discount, paid vacations and 401k, among others benefits.

