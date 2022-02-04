Old Time Pottery relocating to new space in Parma this summer

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Old Time Pottery, the home decor store, is moving from its current location in Parma Heights to a new building in Parma.

The new 75,000-square-foot store will be located at 8201 Day Drive in Parma, in the former Giant Eagle location next to the Giant Eagle.

“We are excited to continue our tradition of serving as a home décor mainstay in this area for over 25 years,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Old Time Pottery. “Our new store in Parma will offer our large stock of home décor and seasonal items, such as home accents, outdoor cushions, bedding, rugs, pottery, wall décor, and seasonal items in a new, convenient location for our existing customers and new customers alike.”

The new store will open in the summer. Grand opening plans will be announced in the coming weeks. For employees interested in joining the team, Old Time Pottery said it is offering competitive wages, a 20% team member discount, paid vacations and 401k, among others benefits.

