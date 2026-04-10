Opposition grows over proposed Sheetz in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A Sheetz gas station proposal is sparking strong opposition from residents in Beachwood.

It’s a plan to build a Sheetz gas station with a convenience store and restaurant. The proposed location is at Chagrin Boulevard and Mercantile Road, where a three-story building currently stands.

Lawrence Coven, a business owner in Commerce Park, says he doesn’t want it.

“It's probably the worst use of that site that I could imagine,” said Coven.

Those concerns are also reflected in a petition against the project, which has already garnered more than 400 signatures.

“It's the image associated with the office buildings on Chagrin between Green and Richmond roads. It's the traffic issue, and it's the crime issue, and there's, there's just no getting away from it,” said Coven.

Lynn Johnson is also opposed.

“Our last master plan called for traffic calming on Chagrin Boulevard. And I can't imagine anything farther from traffic calming than putting a 24-hour gas station, mini mart, food zone, beer cave right smack in the middle,” said Johnson.

Still, others are okay with the proposal. Inna Alter, who visits the area weekly, says it could be a benefit.

“It would be convenient, probably,” Alter said.

On Monday, following public comment opposing the Sheetz proposal, Beachwood Councilman Alec Issacson Isaacson addressed the concerns, saying there is a process in place for any rezoning requests.

“We are not sitting here ignoring what people have to say. We are not sitting here, not listening. We are sitting here making sure that our process is followed and forming our opinions based on that process so that we can do what's best for the community,” said Isaacson.

City Council President Danielle Shoykhet released the following statement:

“Decisions that shape the future of our community deserve careful consideration, transparency, and broad public and professional input,” said Beachwood City Council President Danielle Shoykhet. “The proposed rezoning process of 24700 Chagrin Boulevard is ongoing, and my colleagues and I are carefully reviewing information and perspectives from residents, business owners, and the proposed development team. As Councilmembers, we are required to follow the specific review process in the City Charter and ordinances, and we are doing so here.



We are committed to a thoughtful and deliberate process that allows for meaningful community engagement. Ultimately, our votes—whether for or against this proposal—will reflect what we believe is in the best interests of our city, its residents, and its businesses. We remain focused on ensuring that any outcome supports Beachwood’s community values, economic development goals, and legal considerations.”

“I feel like there are so many Sheetz gas stations within 10 miles of Beachwood that really, why is it necessary?” said Johnson.

As for Johnson and Coven, they say they’re not against rezoning the area; they just don’t want a gas station.

“That site could be an urgent care center, it could be a medical office, could be financial planners, could be accountants. It could be anything, but the worst thing it could be is a gas station,” said Coven.

The proposal will be heard on April 20. We also reached out to Sheetz for comment and have not heard back.