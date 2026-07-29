Orange Village fire and police department issue all clear following gas leak

A gas leak in Orange Village caused road closures on Wednesday morning. The area has now been given the all clear.

The city said police and fire officials were at the scene of an active gas leak on Miles Road caused by a construction accident. Residents and motorists were asked to avoid Miles Road between Brainard and Harper roads.

The city asked anyone in the immediate area to remain indoors with windows closed and to leave can call 911 if they smell gas.

On July 15, a gas leak was caused by a construction accident in the same area.

'All clear' issued followed gas leak in Solon, Orange Village

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