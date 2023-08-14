OSHA finds foundry at fault for fatal Oakwood explosion

Following an investigation into a fatal Oakwood Village foundry explosion, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced that they found the company at fault.

On the afternoon of Feb. 21, there was a massive explosion and fire at the I. Schumann & Co. metal facility that killed a 46-year-old maintenance worker and left 13 other workers injured, according to company and Oakwood Fire officials.

CLE lead group has lead safety concerns a month after Oakwood Village explosion

According to OSHA's investigation, the company failed to protect its workers from the hazards of steam explosions.

Investigators with OSHA said they learned that the explosion happened when employees were inspecting a water leak on a furnace used to smelt solid metals.

According to the investigation, the company did not make sure the required lockout/tag out procedures were following during the inspection.

“This terrible tragedy could have been avoided if the employer followed well-known machine safety standards that are meant to prevent this type of explosion,” said OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts. “Sadly, a worker lost his life and 15 others were hurt in an incident that was entirely preventable. It’s exactly why employers need to follow required safety procedures and train their employees.”

OSHA has cited the company for six serious violations and has proposed a fine of $62,500. The company has 15 business days to respond to the citations.

The company has released the following statement about the investigation:

"Since the time of the accident on February 20 at the I. Schumann facility in Bedford, we have been cooperating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in its investigation of the incident. We recently received a notice of a pending citation and penalty from OSHA for six violations resulting from the accident. Proposed fines for four of the violations are contemplated. We dispute the citations. Safety is a top priority at Schumann so we intend to further discuss this matter with OSHA representatives in the coming days during an informal conference as allowed by OSHA regulations. Following that conference, we will determine appropriate next steps. We have also worked closely with the Ohio EPA on cleanup activities and successfully engaged all cleanup activities in compliance with their regulations."

The foundry has remained closed since the explosion.

According to federal inspection data, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined I. Schumann & Co. in 2019 and again in 2022. In 2019, investigators said an employee suffered third-degree burns to his chest and back after spilling molten metal onto his clothing, which was not fire-resistant or fire retardant.

