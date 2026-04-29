OSHP investigating crash involving East Cleveland Police cruiser

An investigation is underway after a crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon involving an East Cleveland Police cruiser, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 1:15 p.m., troopers responded to the scene after receiving a request for assistance from East Cleveland Police for a crash between a cruiser and a passenger vehicle, OSHP said.
The crash occurred in the area of Euclid and Superior avenues.
According to OSHP, the East Cleveland officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
The other driver was not injured, OSHP said.
No further details are available.
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