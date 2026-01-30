Padel Square invites you to take a swing in Garfield Heights at its first-of-its-kind facility in the state

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Padel Square officially opens Feb. 2 in Garfield Heights. It’s said to be Ohio’s first facility dedicated to padel, a fast-growing sport often described as a blend of tennis and squash that’s gaining popularity nationwide.

I first learned about the project last July at the City of Garfield Heights’ Annual Economic Development Business Breakfast.

Padel Square’s partners, Matias Iovine, Pablo Salazar, Alejandro Casso, and Jamie Sanchez, invited me to get a first look at the complex, which aims to become a social and athletic hub for people eager to perhaps try something new.

The business is located at 5700 Transportation Blvd. in the Highland Park business park, a place where retail once ruled but is now mostly industrial.

"As soon as we saw it, we started visualizing the project and it turned from a piece of paper into the actual space that you see today,” Iovine said.

The facility features six padel courts, two pickleball courts, a locker room, and space for a drink bar and gym.

There’s a lounge-type area in the middle with tables, chairs, and couches where people can work or sit back, relax, and watch all the action.

Casso, who is from Mexico, said he grew up around the sport, which originated in Acapulco decades ago.

“Padel is played there, like soccer, like football or basketball here in the states,” Casso said. “We were looking for places to play here and couldn't find one. And we say, ‘Why don't we just build the place where we want to play?’”

I joined the partners and Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke on the court for a quick lesson. After a while, I got my bearings.

"The wall keeps the ball in, and you can play with the wall and off the wall makes it very dynamic,” Iovine said.

“We're looking forward to people having fun, coming together for the love of the sport,” Casso said.

I asked the partners whether, with the popularity of pickleball in Northeast Ohio, there is room for padel.

"Pickleball has exploded in the U.S., and I think that trend will continue,” Casso said. "I think racket sports lovers like to migrate and try different things. There are more sports to it, and that's where padel comes in.”

While researching where to launch the business, Casso said they mapped all the tennis courts across the Cleveland area, and it was part of the formula that led to Garfield Heights.

Burke, a tennis player, said he’s enjoyed learning about padel and playing the game.

“I had a blast,” Burke said.

The mayor added that the city is positioned to serve up success for Padel Square and other businesses.

“We've got 180,000 cars that come over the 480 bridge every single day. And if you're moving product, if you're trying to attract people, if you're selling a product, this is a good place to be,” Burke said.

Janice Tubbs, the city’s assistant economic development director, said the partnership between Padel Square and Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP), owner of the business park, shows what’s possible in the Transportation Blvd. area, which has more room for both business and residential development.

"This development is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant business environment and the city's strategic location. Padel Square is more than a sports club; it is a community asset that will drive regional foot traffic, support local businesses, and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Tubbs said.

The Padel Square team is ready to go.

“We're thankful to be part of that story, and we hope it's a good story to tell in the future,” Casso said.

An invite-only ribbon-cutting is taking place on Jan. 31.

