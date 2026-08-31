Parents say 11-year-old son endured racial slurs during youth football game

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A mother and father are standing up for their 11-year-old son, who they said had racial slurs yelled at him during a youth football game.

Stina Madison said she saw her son’s demeanor change during Saturday’s game against the Brunswick Blue Devils Youth Football.

She says her son plays for Strongsville.

"I noticed him shying away from playing,” Madison said.

Madison said her son was met with racial slurs every time players on the opposing team tackled him.

"He was being called the N-word and a monkey during the entire game,” Madison said.

After the game, Madison said her son broke down in tears.

"He was inconsolable; tears, could not really breathe or speak clearly to me,” Madison said.

The couple said they confronted the Brunswick coach after the game, and then Madison took to social media.

The Brunswick coach commented on her post, saying he was not aware of any such allegation during the game and that racist language is absolutely unacceptable on his team.

"We believe our son; we don't need a smoking gun, a burden of proof. We're not in a courtroom,” the boy’s father, Brian Wilson, said.

Brunswick Blue Devils Youth Football and Cheer sent a statement to News 5. In part, saying the situation is under review and that racist or discriminatory language has no place in youth athletics.

In the organization’s Code of Conduct, a violation for using abusive language could lead to a player’s suspension or dismissal.

"What I do think needs to happen is more training, more policies in place, more protection for the kids,” Madison said.

Wilson said there’s a lesson here for everyone.

"Including people who look like me who continue to use this type of language, and you know who you are and what you do, how you teach kids at home, because this is not- they're not born with this,” Wilson said.

The Brunswick Blue Devils Youth Football said its review includes gathering and considering available information related to the allegations, including information from the family and individuals who may have relevant firsthand knowledge.