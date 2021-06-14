Parma man who barricaded himself inside home found dead after shots exchanged during standoff

PARMA, Ohio — A 64-year-old Parma man who barricaded himself in his home after a high-speed pursuit with police on Sunday was found dead inside his home after a 12-hour standoff that ended violently early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Parma officers started a pursuit of a Dodge pick-up truck in the area of State and Brookpark roads that was allegedly involved in the shooting of an off-duty police officer in a gas station parking lot located in the 5200 block of State Road.

Officers later identified the driver as Kevin Richard Giesel, 64, of Parma.

He fled from officers at a high rate of speed while traveling down State Road. He led officers to his home in the 5700 block of South Park Boulevard where he ran inside and refused to come out.

Crisis negotiators were contacted and responded to the home. Multiple police departments responded including Berea, Broadview, Brooklyn, Brook Park, Brunswick, Middleburg Heights, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, Olmsted Township, Parma, Parma Heights and Strongsville.

For nearly six hours, negotiators spoke with Giesel trying to convince him to surrender peacefully.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of deadly Parma standoff on South Park Boulevard

Parma police said Giesel was believed to be under the influence of drugs and /or alcohol and ceased contact with negotiators for the next six hours.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., police say Giesel pointed and fired a gun at officers. Officers returned fire at Giesel, who was later found dead inside his home. It is unknown if police gunfire killed the man or he took his own life.

Police said tactical officers do not wear body camera videos, so there is no footage from body cams or from dash cameras available.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this shooting.

