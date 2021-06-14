Watch
Heavy police presence in residential neighborhood in Parma, situation ongoing

An active scene with a heavy police presence has been in place in Parma for much of Sunday evening.
Parma standoff
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jun 13, 2021
PARMA, Ohio — An active scene with a heavy police presence has been in place in Parma for much of Sunday evening.

Authorities responded to the area of South Park Boulevard and Lucerne Avenue.

The situation is ongoing and police were unable to provide any further details at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

