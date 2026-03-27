Pilot Farm Stop returning to Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective is continuing to expand access to fresh food in communities designated as food deserts, such as the city's Kinsman and Central neighborhoods.

The topic is one that's been discussed for years as more communities find themselves in the predicament.

The USDA describes food deserts as "featuring large proportions of households with low incomes, inadequate access to transportation, and a limited number of food retailers providing fresh produce and healthy groceries for affordable prices."

In October 2025, I reported on the Central Kinsman Wellness Collective's Pilot Farm Stop initiative—a marriage of a farmers' market and a small grocery store set up inside Shiloh Baptist Church.

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Shoppers could purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, and a variety of other products, many of which were locally produced.

“I see cabbage. You have squash. You have peppers,” Lavette Jackson told me for the original story, as she shopped inside the church. “You have some unique things. You want accessibility. You want fresh vegetables and you want produce. You want the same things that you have when you travel afar."

Friday, I checked back in with Morgan B. Parks, a partner with the Central Kinsman Wellness Collective.

She said the pilot last year saw more than 100 unique shoppers visit, and another Pilot Farm Stop will take place in August and October in the Kinsman community. The locations will be announced at a later time.

Parks said the Central Kinsman Wellness Collective is working on plans to make their Farm Stop permanent.

I'll keep you updated on the group's plans.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.