Police believe 10-year-old boy found dead in South Euclid home accidentally shot himself

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old boy was found dead inside a South Euclid home Friday evening, but initial evidence indicates the child accidentally shot himself, according to the South Euclid Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Bexley Boulevard for report of a child found dead.

Once on scene, officers and paramedics found a 10-year-old boy who was dead with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police launched an investigation with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine what led to the child's death.

Preliminary information indicated to police that the boy was playing with a handgun when it accidentally went off, striking the boy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.