Police say someone shot themselves in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parma Police Public Information Officer Scott Traxler confirmed to News 5 that someone shot themselves in the Valley Forge High School cafeteria on Monday.

Police got the call around 2:11 p.m.

It's unknown if the person was a student, staff member or visitor.

The school district said that students were evacuated to a designated reunification point at Cuyahoga Community College.

Parma City Schools issued the following statement regarding the situation:

Earlier today at approximately 2:10 p.m., an incident involving a firearm occurred at Valley Forge High School. Law enforcement and fire personnel responded immediately and remain on site.



The situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. Student safety remains our top priority, and we are working closely with local authorities as the investigation continues.



As part of our safety protocols, the school is operating under heightened supervision, and students were evacuated to the designated reunification site at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C).



We understand this is concerning for our school community and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available

Parma Heights Police is handling the investigation; Parma Police is assisting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.