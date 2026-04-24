Police incident report from Valley Forge shooting released

The Parma Heights Police Department has released an incident report related to the Valley Forge student who shot and killed herself on Monday in the school cafeteria.

On Wednesday, during a news conference, Det. Sgt. Eric Taylor said, “The investigation to this point has revealed that the young lady whose life was tragically lost did not intend to harm anyone else other than herself,” and there was no ongoing threat to schools in the district.

The incident report reflects what Taylor told the public.

In the report, a Parma Heights police officer states that a school resource officer notified dispatch, and the responding officer happened to be nearby while on assignment for "after-school speeders."

The officer said students were exiting the building as they entered. In the cafeteria, the school resource officer pointed out the student and said he believed it was a suicide.

The responding officer attempted life-saving measures and encouraged the student to keep breathing until paramedics could arrive.

In another part of the report, the officer said they noticed “related items to the incident on nearby cafeteria tables. An unloaded black semi-automatic pistol was on one table; I presume that security officer... had made the gun safe and put it there."

The officer said that on another table appeared to be suicide notes.

The incident report states there was a backpack on another table, and the officer later saw on school surveillance video that the backpack was used by the student.

The incident report also states that school surveillance video shows the student "sitting alone at a cafeteria table and pulling a black semi-automatic handgun from the black backpack."

During Wednesday’s news conference, Dr. Scott Hunt, superintendent of the Parma City School District, didn't take reporters’ questions but said, "At this time, specific details related to this incident, including any prior concerns, remain part of the active investigation. And as that process continues to completion, the district will be conducting a thorough review of all safety and security protocols to identify any areas for strengthening and to ensure that our practices remain as effective as possible."

On Thursday, during the district’s regularly scheduled board of education meeting, many families called for greater school security, including metal detectors and mental health support for children.

Parma City School District meets following death at Valley Forge; tensions rise during meeting

There are numerous resources available for both adults and students to report concerns and get assistance—whether it involves bullying, suspicious behavior, or a potential threat.

You can contact the Safer Ohio School Tip Line, an anonymous reporting system that accepts tips about threats to student safety, including potential mass incidents or harm to an individual student.

The number is 844-723-3764.

You can also call or text 988 to contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, where trained counselors are available 24/7.

