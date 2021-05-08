Police, Ohio BCI investigating East Cleveland homicide

EAST CLEVELAND — The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating the death of a man Saturday morning.

It happened in the 13000 block of Forest Hills Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police responded to the scene for a report of an unresponsive man down.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the man has been identified as Deshaun Harrison, 34, of East Cleveland.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting East Cleveland police with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call East Cleveland police detectives at 216-681-2162.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.