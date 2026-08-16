Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-skip on I-90

Bratenahl police are looking for a driver accused of hitting and killing a 43-year-old man on I-90 early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to I-90 near Eddy Road around 2:30 a.m. after a man was struck by a vehicle, police said. The man died from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and police are working to identify the vehicle and locate the driver.

Police described the vehicle as a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Bratenahl police at 216-681-1234.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach or confront the driver.