CLEVELAND — Next week, President Joe Biden will make an appearance in Cleveland to discuss his economic agenda, according to the White House.

The president will give “remarks on his economic agenda and building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” the White House said.

He will be in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 6. More details about his trip will be released at a later date.

Earlier this year in February, Biden came to Cleveland to discuss the passing of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

