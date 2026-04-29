Remains found in Bratenahl identified as woman missing since 2019

Bratenahl Police announced that human remains found on April 17 have been identified as a woman who was reported missing in 2019.

Paige Coffey was reported missing on May 17, 2019. She was last seen at Steelyard Commons.

Before her disappearance, she was working at Torrid, a retail store in Macedonia. She lived occasionally with her grandmother in Bratenahl.

FBI and police looking for information on disappearance of local woman

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Her remains were found in the 3800 block of East 142nd Street.

Police said her cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding her death is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400.