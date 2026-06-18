Rising costs force Rocky River fair-trade staple to close

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — For more than four decades, one shop has connected Northeast Ohio shoppers with goods from around the world, with each purchase helping support communities through fair trade. But now, rising costs are forcing the longtime staple to close its doors.

At One World Shop, you can buy almost anything—from jewelry and clothing to coffee and books. Each item has a story and helps support communities around the world, which is exactly what a fair-trade shop is all about.

“Fair trade is doing business that empowers the people that are making them and giving them a fair wage for their craft and their goods,” said Laura Potter-Sadowski, the Board Chair for One World Shop.

But after more than 40 years of serving that mission, One World Shop is closing its doors in Rocky River.

“Like so many other small businesses. We had probably our best year yet in 2019,” Potter-Sadowski continued, “We're seeing an increase in operating expenses, from the rent and utilities to tariffs and the goods that we're bringing in.”

And those challenges aren’t unique to One World Shop—they’re being felt nationwide.

“They're focused on people, fair wages, ethical practices, the environment, and they're prepared to prioritize that over profit, so it puts them in a difficult business model to start with,” said Shawn Riley, chairman of the McDonald Hopkins Law Firm and a member of the business restructuring practice.

Riley says a number of fair-trade shops have closed, and many that survive may need to rethink how they operate.

“Perhaps shifting more of their business to online sales and direct to consumer sales, and this way they can cut down some of their overhead costs, and they ought to think about perhaps partnering with some of the big box stores,” said Riley.

While it’s hard to say goodbye, Colleen Cannon, manager at One World Shop, said, "Every time we sell our last of something, it feels like you're, you're losing a little part of what this was and it was amazing while it happened. And our next steps will be hopefully just as amazing, though.”

The storefront may be closing, but the mission isn’t. The board is already looking ahead to what comes next.

“I am excited to sit with my board of trustees and kind of reimagine the possibilities. There are so many opportunities in Cleveland,” said Potter-Sadowski.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.