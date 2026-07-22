'Safe exchange' programs can help reduce violence during child custody exchanges, Cleveland advocate says

CLEVELAND — Wednesday morning’s shooting in the parking lot of Cleveland’s Fifth District police headquarters occurred after what investigators say was expected to be a child custody exchange.

A chain of events ended with a man later identified as Marcus Driggins Jr. being shot. He died from his injuries. One of the two women at the scene was detained, but police have not released details about who fired the shots.

Man dies after shooting in Cleveland Police parking lot

Wednesday afternoon, I spoke with the chief executive officer of the Journey Center for Safety and Healing in Cleveland, Anne Face.

The organization serves families in Cuyahoga County who are navigating domestic violence cases, child abuse cases and custody arrangements.

While Face didn’t discuss a specific case, she told me about best practices when it comes to child custody exchanges.

One of the Journey Center for Safety and Healing’s offerings is a safe exchange program.

Face said it’s often used when protection orders or other circumstances make it necessary.

A child is dropped off with a staff member, and the parents or other involved parties never come into contact with one another.

Face said departures are also staggered to help ensure that no one is followed as they leave the drop-off site.

"Doing this in a more public setting, where there's a third party involved, it doesn't totally eliminate the risk, but it certainly deters behaviors?” I asked Face.

“It greatly reduces it. Primarily, people are coming because of a court referral. So, there's a court order to use these services. There's also, like you said, a third party, we do have security on site. And the way we're set up, our building is set up … our facility is set up the two never see each other. So, it greatly reduces any chances of violence," Face said. "Before programs like ours existed, people would exchange in parking lots, parks, and try to find places that are public to make it safe, knowing that there is a concern and a risk."

Journey Center for Safety and Healing's safe exchange program and other services are free to families, Face said.

The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Face said it serves about 20,000 individuals in any given year.

“We offer shelter, court advocacy, a helpline that's available 24 hours a day to reach individuals, do safety planning,” Face said. “We have therapy, a large housing program for people fleeing domestic violence, and a safe visitation program. All of our services are there for the safety of victims — to save lives and to support them in their journey for the next chapter.”

Anyone needing resources can contact the 24-hour helpline at 216-391-4357 or visit the organization's website.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.