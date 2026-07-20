'She was a good lady': Friends mourn Westlake woman killed

WESTLAKE, Ohio — People in Westlake are trying to come to terms with a tragedy after a woman was killed in what police are calling a domestic violence case.

Westlake police charged Michele Feather’s husband, William Feather, with murder and felonious assault.

The investigation began last Friday morning when police were called to the couple’s home on Canterbury Road.

57-year-old woman dies after domestic violence incident at Westlake home; husband arrested

William Feather was expected in court on Monday, but police said he is in the hospital with a medical issue.

An autopsy is pending in the case.

"This whole thing is a tragic, tragic thing, and it shouldn’t be. I mean, yes, it’s about domestic violence, but it was Michele, so it should be about Michele,” close friend Karen Bettis said.

Bettis said she worked with Michele at the Rusty Barrel, a soccer bar in Westlake.

"She knew everybody’s drinks; she knew everybody’s name; she had names for them, yeah, she was a good lady,” Bettis said.

Bettis said Michele left her job about four years ago, but her bar family stayed close.

"Yeah, it’s been rough; it’s not been easy for the Barrel. We’re a family up there," Bettis said.

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Westlake police said William Feather called 911 about his wife, and when officers got to the house, they found Michele Feather with a head injury.

"The officers who responded did see a chaotic scene in the house,” Capt. Jerry Vogel said.

Vogel says they see domestic violence way too often.

"There’s truth to the cycle of violence where someone has a violent episode, and then there’s an apology, and they get back together, and it happens again,” Vogel said.

Calls for service records showed domestic violence calls at the Canterbury home since 2021, ranging from arguments to physical violence, with Michele Feather reporting to police that her husband smacked her, beat her or shoved her into a door.

In January, William Feather was charged with domestic violence, but court records show he pleaded no contest to a reduced disorderly conduct charge.

“It’s not typical that a domestic violence case results in a homicide, but it does happen,” said director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education at Case Western Reserve University, Dan Flannery.

Flannery said calls for domestic violence are one of the most frequent calls police receive.

"There is a concern of potential backlash; it’s not so simple to say to a potential victim, 'Why don’t you just leave an abusive relationship when you’re fearful of your safety?'” Flannery said.

Flannery said it’s important survivors hear they’re not alone and know they can reach out for help in private or anonymously.

All Bettis wants to reflect on now is the woman she loved dearly.

"Michele was a wonderful, wonderful person; she’s going to be missed, and she should be missed,” Bettis said.

The Journey Center for Safety and Healing has seen an increase in domestic violence calls.

In 2024, 7,199 calls were made to the shelter, and in 2025, there were 8,595 calls. Year-to-date in 2026, there have been 6,670 calls.

The center believes the current economic climate may be a contributing factor.

A report by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network showed Ohio experienced 157 domestic violence deaths, including 20 in Cuyahoga County, last year.

In 2026, based on publicly known cases, there were at least five suspected domestic violence homicides in Northeast Ohio.

Survivors can call a local 24-hour helpline at 216-391-HELP.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with Michele's funeral costs. Click here to learn more.