Solon elementary school temporarily moving to church after asbestos found in roof drain

School officials in Solon said it is unknown when they can reopen Roxbury Elementary School.

The school was closed earlier this week after an environmental issue in the building.

Local elementary school temporarily closed due to inconsistent asbestos results

Additional testing identified asbestos in the roof drain and elevated levels in an air sample.

The district said it is isolating the impacted area and is putting together a plan to address the issue.

The school will be closed for an extended period of time.

Starting on Monday, students will be able to attend class in person at Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls.

