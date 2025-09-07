Cuyahoga County elementary school temporarily closed due to inconsistent asbestos results

A Solon elementary school will be temporarily closed after an environmental issue in the building, according to Solon City Schools.

On Sunday, the district announced that Roxbury Elementary is closed through Wednesday due to possible asbestos in the school.

Environmental testing was conducted throughout the building over the weekend, and the results showed that one classroom had an elevated level of asbestos, the district said.

However, late Saturday, further testing was done in the classroom, and the results came back negative, the district said.

Given the inconsistency in results, the district will have a third-party lab confirm the findings, and the school will remain closed until conclusive answers are available, the district said.

"While we are hopeful that the initial positive result was incorrect, we will continue to keep the school closed until we receive definitive results from this independent testing that confirm the complete safety of our facility for students and staff," the district said in a letter to families.

In addition to classes being canceled, all activities at the building are canceled as well, the district said.