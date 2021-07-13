Solon Police Department removes 'thin blue line' flag, citing 'divisive' reaction from community

SOLON, Ohio — The Solon Police Department has removed the “thin blue line” flag from its property after receiving a “divisive and unhealthy” reaction within the community, Chief Richard A. Tonelli said in a written statement posted to the department's Facebook page.

Tonelli said, “it is unfortunate that the thin blue line imagery has been associated with extreme and dismissive views that are counter to our values; nonetheless, we are sensitive to the fact that it alienates us from those we are committed to serve and protect.”

RELATED: Chardon Local Schools bans 'thin blue line' flag after football player carries it on field

The “thin blue line” flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a symbol of support and solidarity with members of law enforcement. For decades, it’s been used to celebrate police officers, but in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and its call to end police brutality against people of color, the flag has taken on a different meaning for some, according to Politico Magazine.

Tonelli continued to say that while the “thin blue line” flag represents support for law enforcement, he recognized it’s a symbol of opposition to the racial justice movement.

“It was never our intention to heighten tensions," Tonelli said. "It is important for us to maintain the trust between our officers and citizens.”

Read the full statement below:

