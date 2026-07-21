'Somebody's really got to mentor them.' Solon Fire Rescue stresses e-bike safety

SOLON, Ohio — Children in Solon are getting hurt on E-bikes, and local officials said parents need to pay attention.

In a Facebook post, Solon Fire Rescue said paramedics have transported multiple children to the hospital for e-bike injuries in the last few weeks.

The post said two of them were transported to a pediatric trauma center, and one had significant injuries.

The Solon Police Department tells News 5 that it is seeing similar issues. The department said the cause of most of these accidents comes from kids not knowing the laws and how to handle these bicycles.

The police department shared video of an e-bike incident involving teens with News 5.

The incident happened at a local recreation center in late June.

In the video, you see several kids riding on e-bikes through the parking lot with moving cars. You see a pair of teens hop on a bike together. After taking a few rides around the parking lot, you see two teens take a spill off the bike onto the sidewalk.

The Solon Police Department said the kids injuries were minor, but they could have been more serious.

This example and others are why the Solon Police Department said it is trying to educate the community by sharing informational posts on social media and using minor incidents as teachable moments.

"We want to educate these young folks and get the parents talking to their own children to be safe out there," Lieutenant Bill Vajdich with the Solon Police Department said. "Somebody's really got to mentor them into understanding what it is that they're doing. It's not just learning how not to fall off."

Vajdich said e-bikes must follow the same traffic laws as other vehicles and bikes on the road.

He also said young riders should be riding single file while on the road, instead of in a pack.

Vajdich also recommended purchasing a more durable helmet, like a motorcycle helmet, for e-bike usage.

He said the department is encouraging parents to do their research on these bikes before purchasing one and make sure their kids know how to ride these bikes safely.

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