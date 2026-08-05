Strongsville Schools warn of major cuts if levy fails

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — After three school levies and a bond issue failed back in May, the Strongsville City School District is once again asking voters to approve a new levy. District leaders say if it doesn’t pass, they’ll be forced to make major cuts.

“We've reduced our expenditures, we've spent down the cash, and we're asking you for the least amount possible that we can preserve what we've built together in Strongsville City schools,” said Cameron Ryba, superintendent.

Last Thursday, the Strongsville Board of Education approved a 6.7-mill operating levy for the ballot. Superintendent Ryba says if passed, it would generate about $15 million annually.

The tax is made up of two parts: about half is a renewal of current school property taxes, while the other half would be a new tax. The request comes as the district continues to operate in a deficit while making cuts.

“A few years ago, the community went to the ballot box and did not support a renewal levy that generated $10 million of revenue a year for us, so that $10 million a year is gone,” said Superintendent Ryba.

We asked Ryba what the district plans to do differently after three failed levies and a failed bond issue.

“So obviously, we as a school district can factually tell our story to not only our parents, but we're working diligently to connect with the 75% of our community members that don't have kids in our school district,” said Superintendent Ryba.

As for the voters, Casey Quinlan has four children in Strongsville City Schools, and for her, supporting the levy is an easy decision.

“To not fund schools, to me, and to not make sure their kids have better than what we had, is just—it's a travesty,” said Quinlan.

But for Jeannie Russo, the thought of higher taxes is a nonstarter.

“I think people are already having a hard enough time and I think it’s going to cause problems especially for people who don’t have children in school,” said Russo.

Ryba says the district has already cut $1.8 million this year and plans to cut nearly another $3 million next year. But if the levy fails, he says the district would need to cut about $20 million.

“Elective classes that broaden students' experiences and opportunities would be eliminated. Athletic programs would be reduced. Arts and music programs would be reduced,” said Ryba.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.