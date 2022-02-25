'Stuff the squad' event to benefit students and teachers after arson fire at St. Anthony of Padua

PARMA, Ohio — To help the students affected by the arson fire at St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School, The Parma Fire Department, in partnership with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, is sponsoring a “Stuff the Squad” event on March 2.

The community is invited to donate school supplies, cleaning products and other items to help the students and teachers whose classrooms were damaged in the fire.

The “Stuff the Squad” event will be held on Wednesday, March 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at UH Parma Medical Center, located at 7007 Powers Boulevard.

The following items are needed:

Hand Sanitizer

Band-aids

Disinfecting wipes

Airwick plug-ins

Stiffer duster

Scotch tape

Disposable masks

Masking tape

Kleenex

Classroom trash cans

Brooms and dustpans

Tape dispensers

Paper towels

Milk crates

Lysol cleaning spray

Garbage bags

Carpet stain remover

Small ice packs

Organizing containers and baskets

Febreeze spray

Buckets and sponges

Vacuums

