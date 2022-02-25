'Stuff the squad' event to benefit students and teachers after arson fire at St. Anthony of Padua

PARMA, Ohio — To help the students affected by the arson fire at St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School, The Parma Fire Department, in partnership with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, is sponsoring a “Stuff the Squad” event on March 2.
The community is invited to donate school supplies, cleaning products and other items to help the students and teachers whose classrooms were damaged in the fire.
The “Stuff the Squad” event will be held on Wednesday, March 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at UH Parma Medical Center, located at 7007 Powers Boulevard.
The following items are needed:
- Hand Sanitizer
- Band-aids
- Disinfecting wipes
- Airwick plug-ins
- Stiffer duster
- Scotch tape
- Disposable masks
- Masking tape
- Kleenex
- Classroom trash cans
- Brooms and dustpans
- Tape dispensers
- Paper towels
- Milk crates
- Lysol cleaning spray
- Garbage bags
- Carpet stain remover
- Small ice packs
- Organizing containers and baskets
- Febreeze spray
- Buckets and sponges
- Vacuums
RELATED:
Repairs begin on St. Anthony of Padua School, damaged by arson
Fire at St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma ruled arson; investigators seeking info
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.