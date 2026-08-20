Supreme Court upholds death penalty conviction for man who murdered North Royalton family

The Supreme Court has decided to uphold a death penalty sentencing for a man who murdered a North Royalton mom and her two daughters in 2017.

The Supreme Court ruled that a 3-judge panel considered the evidence properly and did not see a reason to overturn the sentencing.

In 2017, George Brinkman killed 45 year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters 21 year-old Taylor Pifer and 18 year-old Kylie Pifer.

Man who murdered North Royalton mother and her 2 daughters sentenced to death

RELATED: Man who murdered North Royalton mother and her 2 daughters sentenced to death

Authorities say Brinkman, who had known the mother since elementary school, stabbed the woman in the head and cut her throat in front of her daughters. Afterwards, Brinkman used a pillow to smother the eldest daughter to death and a phone cord to strangle the younger daughter.

Brinkman pled guilty to the crimes in 2018, and again in 2022, when a new three-judge panel imposed the death penalty.

In November 2022, Brinkman again pleaded guilty to the crimes, and a new three-judge panel imposed the death penalty. Today, the

“Brinkman murdered Suzanne and her two daughters in their home, to which he had gained entry under the pretext of his longtime friendship with Suzanne,” Justice Patrick Fischer wrote. “After brutally murdering the three women, he fled the scene, and he was taken into custody only after a dramatic eight-hour standoff that placed his friend, as well as law-enforcement officers, in danger.”