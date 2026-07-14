Tens of thousands without power in Cuyahoga County amid heat wave

Tens of thousands are without power in Cuyahoga County amid another heat wave, according to FirstEnergy's website.

As of 7 p.m., almost 35,000 customers are without power. The following areas are the most impacted:



Bay Village: 293

Cleveland: 1,859

Fairview Park: 6,622

Lakewood: 9,134

North Olmsted: 4,808

Rocky River: 6,503

Westlake: 5,627

Outages on the county's West Side have been a main concern during the intense heat that has prompted numerous advisories and warnings throughout July.

During the last heat wave in Northeast Ohio, FirstEnergy told News 5 in a statement that the extreme temperatures are "driving significant electricity demand and placing strain on electric infrastructure."

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