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Tens of thousands without power in Cuyahoga County amid heat wave

Power Outages
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
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Tens of thousands are without power in Cuyahoga County amid another heat wave, according to FirstEnergy's website.

As of 7 p.m., almost 35,000 customers are without power. The following areas are the most impacted:

  • Bay Village: 293
  • Cleveland: 1,859
  • Fairview Park: 6,622
  • Lakewood: 9,134
  • North Olmsted: 4,808
  • Rocky River: 6,503
  • Westlake: 5,627

Outages on the county's West Side have been a main concern during the intense heat that has prompted numerous advisories and warnings throughout July.

During the last heat wave in Northeast Ohio, FirstEnergy told News 5 in a statement that the extreme temperatures are "driving significant electricity demand and placing strain on electric infrastructure."

RELATED: 'Life-or-Death Heat': Lakewood Mayor demands answers over power outages

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