Tens of thousands without power in Cuyahoga County amid heat wave

Tens of thousands are without power in Cuyahoga County amid another heat wave, according to FirstEnergy's website.
As of 7 p.m., almost 35,000 customers are without power. The following areas are the most impacted:
- Bay Village: 293
- Cleveland: 1,859
- Fairview Park: 6,622
- Lakewood: 9,134
- North Olmsted: 4,808
- Rocky River: 6,503
- Westlake: 5,627
Outages on the county's West Side have been a main concern during the intense heat that has prompted numerous advisories and warnings throughout July.
During the last heat wave in Northeast Ohio, FirstEnergy told News 5 in a statement that the extreme temperatures are "driving significant electricity demand and placing strain on electric infrastructure."
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