Thousands of Northeast Ohioans travel to DC to 'March for Israel,' stand up against hate

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday morning, more than one thousand Northeast Ohioans are traveling to our nation's capital.

They're preparing to march and demonstrate at a large-scale pro-Israel rally in Washington D.C.

These residents are standing in solidarity and speaking out against the ongoing tragedy overseas.

They say this trip would not be possible without the support of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, which played an instrumental part in organizing efforts.

They hope to raise awareness and show that no one is alone in this time of darkness.

News 5 was there as the large caravan departed Beachwood and traveled down I-271.

Roughly 1,250 people loaded onto 25 buses just after midnight.

Several others followed in cars.

Participants say they are sickened by what has transpired with so many innocent people in Israel.

They are taking their message to the National Mall in D.C.

In addition, they are standing up against the rise in antisemitism locally and across the world.

Just yesterday, we told you about the vandalism at a Jewish Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Swastikas were spray-painted on the headstones.

Members of the Jewish community came together to clean off the paint.

The Anti-Defamation League reports this is just one of many cases across the nation towards the Jewish Community amid the Israel and Hamas War.

Organizers with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland say the purpose of Tuesday's march is to stand with Israel, help free hostages from Hamas and show that there is zero tolerance for hate.

"We want everyone to just really look at each other as we're all just brothers, and that we're all here for peace and we're not here for anything more than that," Moshe Gross of University Heights said.

"Even though we have our differences and challenges...something like this will bring us together and really help us form a community," Ronit Malahimov of Cleveland said.

Today's march comes just two weeks after thousands of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in D.C.

They shined a light on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and called for an end to the violence.

Organizers are expecting at least 100,000 people at the March for Israel in D.C.

It starts at 1 p.m. We will continue to track the latest on the event.

Watch for updates on News 5.