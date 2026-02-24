U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown skipping State of the Union address; House speaker calls such action 'shameful'

CLEVELAND — Democratic U.S. Representative Shontel Brown (OH-11) is not attending tonight’s State of the Union address.

Instead, Brown said she plans to hold a Zoom discussion with constituents about health care policies, SNAP benefits, and funding for manufacturing initiatives, areas she argues have suffered under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I recognize that they have been impacted in such a negative way by this administration's chaotic policies,” Brown said. “And so to sit in an audience and honor him with my time and attention just did not feel like the most productive use of my time.”

Brown said she asked her constituents for feedback before deciding, with a majority of over 2,500 responses recommending that she not attend the address.

Critics call the move ‘shameful’

Speaker of the House, U.S. Representative Mike Johnson, was asked by reporters this week about Democrats boycotting the address.

"It's shameful that they would boycott an address. We don't do that. Republicans don't do that. It doesn't matter if there's a president from the opposing party, we don't skip out. Our constituents want and need us to be here,” Johnson said. “Every member of this, this house represents over 750,000 people. They're disenfranchised if you're not sitting in the seat to be a part of the role and the responsibility of Congress. I think it's shameful."

I asked Brown about Johnson’s remarks.

“Historically, I would agree with him that showing up in the chambers is a sign of tradition. It is a sign also of respect,” Brown said. “But this moment requires a signaling of conscience. And this time I'm choosing to go with my conscience.”

Reaching across the aisle

I asked Brown about her willingness to work with Republicans, including the president.

“Are there any areas where Representative Shontel Brown can work with the Trump Administration, the president, Republicans, to accomplish some goals that will benefit people here in Ohio?” I asked Brown.

She responded, “Listen, I am one that is willing, I'm willing to work with anybody to get things done for my constituents. I'm proud to say that we have had some success in delivering funding for community projects around the city of Cleveland as well as throughout Cuyahoga County. And so where there are opportunities to work collaboratively, I certainly will.”

Brown went on to say, “I've had some success with passing legislation with members like Nancy Mace (R-S.C) as it relates to cybersecurity and advancing workforce development in the cybersecurity space. I'm willing to work, more than willing to work with anyone to get things done for the constituents of Ohio's 11th congressional district.”

Damon Maloney