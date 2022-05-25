US Marshals arrest man wanted for kidnapping in Eastlake

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 25-year-old man wanted for kidnapping by the Eastlake Police Department has been arrested after he was located at a home in Lakewood Tuesday.

Agents from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 25-year-old, who is not being named until he is formally charged, on Ridgewood Avenue in Lakewood.

In addition to being wanted on kidnapping, he was wanted by the Wickliffe Police Department for aggravated assault and the Painesville Police Department for felonious assault.

He also had additional arrest warrants with the Willoughby Police Department, Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

