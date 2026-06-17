'Very scary': Cleveland Heights police searching for sexual assault suspect

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — For the first time in more than 20 years, according to the Cleveland Heights mayor, police are searching for a person responsible for sexually assaulting a woman near the Cedar Lee District.

According to the city of Cleveland Heights, the incident happened on June 11 at approximately 9:30 p.m. near Lee and Derbyshire roads.

The city said the suspect was armed.

As of Tuesday night, the suspect hasn't been arrested.

Below are photos of the suspect shared by the city of Cleveland Heights and the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding the suspect's identity and location.

Because the investigation is ongoing, city officials were not available for an interview at this time, according to a Cleveland Heights spokesperson.

On Tuesday, I spoke off camera with several neighbors on Lee and Derbyshire roads who were shocked to learn of the news. Many described the area as quiet.

Even in the Cedar Lee District, business owners and employees said they hadn't known about it.

"Hearing about this is very unusual. I will keep my head on a swivel. This has always been a very safe neighborhood for our staff, for our customers, you know. We always keep an eye out, but we've always felt very safe here," CLE Urban Winery owner Destiny Burns told me.

The CLE Urban Winery is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer. In that time, Burns said crime hasn't been an issue of concern.

"We haven't really had any trouble whatsoever in the 10 years that we've been here. I'm here late at night. This place is open till 10, 11 o'clock every night. I've always felt safe and secure," Burns said.

When there is a problem, Burns said the Cleveland Heights non-emergency dispatch line has always been responsive and quick.

"I've had officers engage with us in the past, just when we needed some support or questions or something like that, and so the police department is always ready to go," Burns said.

I also talked to Tyler Pardon, who has grown up in Cleveland Heights. Her family owns a restaurant in the Cedar Lee District now, too.

"I've been working over in Cleveland Heights for about three years. The area is pretty quiet. It gives like a nice night vibe when, you know, people walking up and down the street and all the restaurants are open, so it's a nice area, quiet area," Pardon said.

Pardon sometimes works night shifts, but for the most part now, she works day-side.

Regardless of the hours, she said she has never felt unsafe when walking to her car. Now, though, she'll be extra vigilant.

"It's sad. It's scary because I'm a young woman and I fear for the other young women. A lot of young women, I'll be seeing them leaving, getting off work around this area. It's a club right there, so a lot of young women be leaving out the club late. It's just sad to hear that the area that I know is going downhill," Pardon said.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 216-252-7463.