Wade Oval Wednesday canceled for July 1 due to extreme heat

Due to the extreme heat across Northeast Ohio, Wade Oval Wednesday has been canceled for this week.

University Circle Inc. decided on Tuesday night to cancel the event, as Wednesday's temperatures will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

"After evaluating the forecast and conditions on the ground, we do not believe it would be responsible to host an outdoor event during this period of extreme heat," University Circle Inc. said in a statement.

Wade Oval Wednesdays will return on July 8, featuring Latin R&B artist 1o1ón.

"We know many members of our community were looking forward to tomorrow evening, and we share in that disappointment. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of free community programming in University Circle," University Circle Inc. said in a statement.