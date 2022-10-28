WATCH LIVE: Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll returns for 55th year

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — In Chagrin Falls, hundred of pumpkins are expected to roll down Grove Hill ahead of Halloween. For the 55th year, gourds are ready to go on Thursday night in celebration of the fall and the holiday around the corner.

The pumpkin roll is expected to start sometime between 10:30 p.m. and midnight. News 5 plans to livestream the event again this year, barring any technical issues that can't be squashed.

The tradition started in 1967 by the class of 1969 as a prank. The students in 1967 threw a few pumpkins down Grove Hill which is a section of Main Street as a prank and the event has grown every year since.

The event, which is beloved by some and hated by others, is held each year a few days before Halloween. Students spend the weeks before the event collecting donated pumpkins and in some cases stealing others.

Every year, a dump truck typically unloads pumpkins at the top of the hill.

The organizing students will be given a ticket for illegal dumping and students raise money to pay the fine and overtime for the cleanup.

