Water main break closes Lee Road from Superior Road to Hyde Park Avenue in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A water main break has closed a portion of Lee Road in Cleveland Heights Wednesday.

The break is located on Lee Road from Superior Road to Hyde Park Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on Lee Road between Superior Road to Hyde Avenue.

A crew from Cleveland Water shut off the water.

The road is buckled where the water main break was located.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on Lee Road between Superior Road to Hyde Avenue.

