Water main break closes portion of Highland Road in Richmond Heights; schools closed due to no water

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A large water main break has closed Highland Road in Richmond Heights, according to News 5's overnight News Tracker. Schools in Richmond Heights and nearby cities are closed due to no water.

Highland Road is closed from Georgetown to Trebisky.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on Highland Road in Richmond Heights.

The water main break is affecting some areas in South Euclid, according to the city

Crews from the Cleveland Water Department are on-site and making repairs. Motorists should plan on this being closed for a while.

The water main break has closed several schools that have no water:

The South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District is closed due to no water.

Julie Billiart School in Lyndhurst is closed due to no water.

Gesu Elem in University Heights is closed due to no water.

All schools in the Richmond Heights Local District are closed due to no water.

Corpus Christi Academy in Lyndhurst is closed due to no water.

Hillcrest Meals on Week is closed due to no water.

St. Paschal Baylon Elementary is closed.



