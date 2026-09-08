Water main break floods Mastick Road properties, leaving North Olmsted homes without water

North Olmsted residents on Mastick Road woke up Tuesday to flooding after a large water main break occurred around 4 a.m.

More than a dozen homes lost water due to the break.

Video shows a homeowner on Mastick Road with flooding throughout his property. Cars can also be seen driving through high water on the street.

WATCH:

Water main break floods Mastick Road properties in North Olmsted

The North Olmsted Utility Division says three houses were directly affected by the flooding. Fifteen homes were without water, though service is expected to be restored later today.

Crews are working on the road.