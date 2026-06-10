West Side Market bringing new accessibility upgrades

As Cleveland’s historic West Side Market continues its renovations, part of the improvements focus on making the market more accessible for people with disabilities.

On Wednesday, the market hosted Disability Access Day, inviting guests and volunteers to explore and enjoy the new, more inclusive features.

One of those visitors was Saphire Murphy, who loves berries, veggies and honestly, just about any kind of fruit. For her, the day was special. She was overjoyed to be able to shop independently as someone living with a disability.

"Just to be able to walk around and grab your own produce that’s a luxury a lot of people take for granted,” Murphy said.

That’s because part of the market’s recent renovations focused on making the space accessible to people with disabilities.

"We want to make sure that the market is a place that everyone feels welcome, that everyone feels included, no matter what challenges you face,” said Rosemary Mudry, the executive director of Cleveland Public Working Corporation.

The upgrades include lowered produce stands, making it easier for customers of all abilities to see and reach items:

"They're at a height where anyone can really see over the product and be able to engage with the merchant,” said Mudry.

Other improvements include automatic doors, and coming soon:



Accessible changing table

Working elevator

First-floor bathrooms

Vendor training provided by the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

"We trained our vendors here at the market in May on tips about disability etiquette and tips for working with people with multiple types of disabilities, and we gave them a tip sheet,” said Janet Keeler, the director of community development at the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The goal: build a place that welcomes every customer.

"Our team has talked about are like, should be best practice, regardless of somebody's need. You know, how do we think about making this space a place where we treat everyone with dignity? However, they're coming here,” said Mundry.

For Murphy, these changes send a powerful message: This is your space, too.

"I feel very seen and heard, the fact that they thought of people with disabilities,” Murphy continued. “I hope that Cleveland becomes a place where everybody does this it without others needing to intervene.”

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.