Woman in motorized wheelchair struck by Parma City Schools bus

PARMA, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to Parma police.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadview Road and Brookdale Avenue.

According to police, a Parma City Schools bus struck a 69-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair, who was then pinned underneath the bus and dragged 100 feet.

The Parma Fire Department also responded and provided aid before transporting her to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said she had no visible injuries, as the wheelchair frame protected her and took most of the damage.

Students were still on the bus when the crash occurred, but by 6:15 p.m., all students were picked up.

No students were injured in the crash.

A News 5 crew on the scene said traffic in the area is backed up.

The Parma Police Traffic Unit is on scene assessing the crash; the cause is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once more is learned.