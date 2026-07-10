Youth pedaling around Cleveland as part of Gear Up for STEM bike camp

CLEVELAND — When I saw a group of bicyclists cruising past News 5 on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland Friday morning, I wondered who they were. So, I grabbed my cell phone, hopped in the car, and tracked them down at Cleveland State University.

There, I met Diana Hildebrand, the education director at Bike Cleveland. She was surrounded by students who had parked their bikes and were taking off their helmets.

Hildebrand said the students were part of the Gear Up for STEM bike camp, headquartered at Cleveland State University.

News 5 Cleveland About 100 students are involved with the Gear Up for STEM bike camp.



She said about 100 students are participating in the four-week course.

“And within that four weeks, they learn about how the bicycle is an absolute form of STEM and STEM learning, and we do everything from fixing up a bicycle, basically from the frame on up,” Hildebrand said. “And then on the PM side, what we're doing is we're actually practically riding outside, learning about bicycle safety and how to ride properly on the roadways.”

News 5 Cleveland The Gear Up for STEM bike camp explores different parts of the city by bicycle. On Friday, the plan included stopping for ice cream and visiting Public Square.

She said it’s important for students to get active and use their brains, especially during the summer when it’s easy to sit at home and utilize technology.

“This is an absolute way for them to just be outside, enjoying bicycling, enjoying being outside in the elements, and they're making great friends and connections,” Hildebrand said.

News 5 Cleveland The Gear Up for STEM bike program teaches students practical cycling skills, including bike repairs and the rules of the road.

She said the group enjoys what they call "Fun-Filled Friday," where they work to explore different parts of the city by bike. Later in the day, they were set to get ice cream and visit Public Square.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.